JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $31,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

RS stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

