JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Masimo worth $31,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $270.22 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.