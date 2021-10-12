JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of DaVita worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

