JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

