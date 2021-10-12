JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of Domtar worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE UFS opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

