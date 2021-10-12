JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.44% of Seer worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $314,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.80. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.