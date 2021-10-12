JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of United Therapeutics worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $193.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

