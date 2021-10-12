JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

