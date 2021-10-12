JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

