JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.96 Million Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Holly Energy Partners worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

