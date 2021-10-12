JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.59 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,597.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

