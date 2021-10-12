JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.81 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Range Resources worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $13,017,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

