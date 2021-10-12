JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

