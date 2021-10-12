JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of TransUnion worth $29,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRU opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

