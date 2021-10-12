JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $496.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

