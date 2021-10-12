JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $763,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. 368,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.