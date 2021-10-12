JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 109,045 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 397,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

