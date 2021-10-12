JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 242,965 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Matador Resources worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $44.38.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

