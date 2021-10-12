JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 302,323 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after buying an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,209,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

