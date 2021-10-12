JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,317 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Watts Water Technologies worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.94 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

