JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 66,312 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.08% of Party City Holdco worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

