JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 710,923 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $31,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

