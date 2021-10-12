JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.64% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

