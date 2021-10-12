JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of TEGNA worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 1,090,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TEGNA by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 916,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

