JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of PNM Resources worth $29,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 719.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 115,276 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 607.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 143,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

