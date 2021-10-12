JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after buying an additional 589,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,625,000 after buying an additional 104,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

