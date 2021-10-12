JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 114,679 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,438 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 114,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.99% of Yelp worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

YELP stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

