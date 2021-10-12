JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,955 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of STAAR Surgical worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 267.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

