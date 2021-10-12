JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,426 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.36% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

