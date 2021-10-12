JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 234,408 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Columbia Banking System worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

