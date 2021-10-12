JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,543 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Cable One worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,756.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,875.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

