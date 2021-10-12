JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

