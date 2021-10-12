JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 360,835 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Adient worth $30,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

