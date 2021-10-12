JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,257 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Natura &Co worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natura &Co by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 2.36. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.