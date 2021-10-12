JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,074 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

