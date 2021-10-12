JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,668 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.24% of TrueBlue worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TrueBlue by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5,713.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TBI opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

