JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 61,437 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.85% of Argan worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 2,852.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $688.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

