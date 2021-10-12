JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 651,583 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of First BanCorp. worth $31,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

FBP stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

