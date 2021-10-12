JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 972,342 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

