JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of TopBuild worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLD opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.
TopBuild Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
