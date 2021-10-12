JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of TopBuild worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

