JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JMI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 382 ($4.99). 59,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 478.38 ($6.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

In related news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

