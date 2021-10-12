JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Boosted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,870 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

