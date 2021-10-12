Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.20

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.21). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,210,913 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £383.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

