JulSwap (JULD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,795 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.