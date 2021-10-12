Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,407 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $14,547,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,150. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

