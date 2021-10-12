Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,727 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,290,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,642,000 after acquiring an additional 286,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.