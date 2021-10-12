Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,796 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,969 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

