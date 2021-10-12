Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 96,217 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE VLRS opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

