Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.