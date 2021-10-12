Jump Financial LLC Buys 12,620 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.